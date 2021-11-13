Valhalla Room Black Friday Sale 2021
Reverb AU/VST Plugin
Designed and Developed by Valhalla, Room is the most popular reverb plugin out there on the market at the moment. Apart from providing a wide variety of reverb spaces to the producers including room, tight ambiances, plate, and hall sounds, Valhalla Room focuses on a psychoacoustic purpose, providing the phase and spatial cues to create the perfect impression of a reverb. It has also been regarded as untouchable at its current price range.
Black Friday Deal: There are currently no black Friday deals on Valhalla Room VST plugin.
Price: $50
