Valhalla Room Black Friday Sale 2021

Valhalla Room is a true stereo algorithmic reverb with 12 original modes and a myriad of natural sounds waiting to be discovered. Influenced by classic reverbs as well as modern theory, Room creates an idealized spatial impression through the use of early and late acoustic energy. 5 sliders, 8 knobs, an early-late toggle switch, reverb mode selector, and preset selector make for a simple yet attractive display that encourages the user to experiment and discover. With adjustable modulation on top of all this, Valhalla Room is as versatile as it is easy to understand.

