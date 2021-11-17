Valhalla Shimmer Black Friday Sale 2021

Reverb AU/VST Plugin

An algorithmic pitch-shifting reverb with 4 reverb modes (Mono, small stereo, medium stereo, and big stereo) and 5 pitch shift modes (Single, Dual, SingleReverse, DualReverse, and Bypass), Valhalla Shimmer enables the user to create massive and deep soundscapes. Set the pitch shift to +12 semitones and the feedback to 0.5 or higher to achieve the coveted Brian Eno/Daniel Lanois shimmer, or play around with the multitude of options to discover huge and unique sounds.

Black Friday Deal: There are currently no Black Friday deals on the Valhalla Shimmer VST plugin.

Price: $50

