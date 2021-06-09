We Rave You Tech launches its first free Sample Pack

By Feron 14

We Rave You Tech since its inception in 2020 has been constantly working hard to provide hundreds of thousands of music producers some great resources to help in improving their skillset. Continuing the same momentum, we have now officially launched our first-ever sample pack. Moreover, the sample pack is absolutely free of cost and all the sounds are 100% royalty-free. Down below you’ll find all the information about our We Rave You Tech free Volume 1 sample pack.

The We Rave You Volume 1 sample pack includes a combination of sounds that can be used for different genres, such as House, Pop, RnB, and Trap. These samples are specially crafted to be powerful, characteristic, and neutral as you can drag and drop these into every project. The pack is divided into 5 main groups: Bass One-shots, Kicks, Melodic Loops, Percussion Loops, and Snares, containing over 50 high-quality Wav files. Expect gritty analog bass shots, punchy acoustic kicks, groovy percussion loops, and tight snares. Experiment with the sounds by, for instance, layering multiple kicks or by adding your own processing chain and achieve a totally different outcome. Don’t look any further if you are looking for great sounding samples to use in your next Hip Hop, Pop, or House track.

The samples are BPM, key-labeled, and 100% royalty-free to use. Fill in your email address, first name, and last name to receive a copy of the sample pack. Have a look at the pack yourself and make sure to have a listen to the demo track as well!

