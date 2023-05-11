Voxengo releases Water Chorus Plugin

Voxengo, a leading audio software developer, has just announced the release of Water Chorus, a stereo chorus effect plugin for professional sound and music production applications. The plugin is available in AAX, AudioUnit, VST3, and VST formats for both macOS and Windows computers. Water Chorus is a re-branded and visually re-designed version of CRTIV Chorus, which is now discontinued. However, owners of the CRTIV Chorus license can crossgrade it to Water Chorus for free on the Voxengo website.

The Water Chorus plugin uses four operators for each channel, creating a dense and smooth stereo chorus sound with the ability to produce stereo-widening and “watery” modulation effects, potentially with a flanger vibe. The plugin features a low-pass filter, feedback for flange and delay effects, stereo processing, and a preset manager. Additionally, users can take advantage of undo/redo history, A/B comparisons, and contextual hint messages. Water Chorus supports all sample rates and offers zero processing latency with Retina and HighDPI support.

Water Chorus is ideal for producing classic stereo chorus effects, flange chorus effects, stereo-widening effects, and special sound effects. The plugin’s versatility, high-quality sound, and user-friendly interface make it a must-have for any professional sound engineer or musician.

Users can try a demo version of Water Chorus for free, which is authorized with a product key and does not require connection to the Voxengo website or a dongle. The only limitation is that the processing output is muted for a moment every 45 seconds. The Water Chorus plugin can be loaded into any audio host application that conforms to the AudioUnit, AAX, or VST plugin specification.

Water Chorus is compatible with both Windows and macOS computers, and a separate binary distribution file is available for each target computer platform and audio plugin specification. The plugin requires a 2.5 GHz dual-core or faster processor with at least 4 GB of system RAM. If supported on a specific processor, the plugin may internally utilize AVX2-optimized code. Apple Silicon native, Big Sur, Monterey, and Ventura are supported.

Price

Voxengo Water Chorus is priced at $39.95 and is currently available for 25% discount($29.96 after discount) for a limited time.

