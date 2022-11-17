W.A. Production Black Friday sale

By Isaac Martinez Trejos

Prague-based W.A. Production has been providing quality plugins, DAW templates, production courses, and more at reasonable prices since 2014. They’ve always prided themselves on giving you a great bang for your buck, and with the holiday deals in full effect, there’s never been a better time to buy. Join us as we take a look at some of the amazing deals that make up the W.A. Production Black Friday sale!

All W.A. Production plugins will be discounted a whopping 60-80% for the duration of the company’s sale. New deals of up to 90% off are going up every week of November, so be sure to check the website as the offers update.

Here are some of the best and most notable deals W.A. Production has put up so far:

Perfect for when you’re not feeling particularly inspired, InstaComposer is an AI-powered MIDI generator that creates notes according to the parameters you set. Produce interesting melodies, phrases, riffs, chords, and more with the click of a button, and modify them to your heart’s content.

Get the same plugin as above with some added bells and whistles- this bundle includes the cinematic, tropical, melodic techno, trance melodies, melodic arps, progressive trance, and oriental expansion packs to make this already versatile tool even more powerful.

Made in conjunction with house wizard KSHMR, this plugin is the ideal tool for processing your bass, drums, kick, synths, or vocals. Easy to use and packed full of options, KSHMR Essentials is a must-own for module routing.

A W.A. Production collab with Norwegian star K-391, Put Me On Drums is the ultimate processor for all of your drum needs. Shape your beats easily and intuitively, and make your projects pop like never before.

Chord creation and mini-sequencing plugin InstaChord was a sensation- the follow-up is even better. This chord creation and sequencing dynamo speeds up your workflow and takes you to places you may never have discovered without it.

Enjoyed our coverage of the W.A. Production Black Friday sale? Keep it here with We Rave You Tech all November long for more on the best Black Friday deals in music tech!

Image credit: W.A. Production