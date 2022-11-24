Waves Black Friday Deals on Plugins 2022

Every year, Waves is coming in hot this time of the year. A time when the best deals are being offered to you. Waves Black Friday sale is live now and their plugins, including equalizers, compressors, limiters, imagers, reverbs, delays, and much more are currently for sale after a maximum of 88% discount. As icing on the cake, you’ll receive 1 free plugin if you spend over $50, 2 free plugins if you spend over $60, and 4 free plugins if you spend over $100. Add your favorite products to your cart in order to see instant savings. Down below you’ll find our best Black Friday deals on plugins by Waves. Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday landing page where we list the best Black Friday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses.

Waves Black Friday Deals on Plugins of 2022

1. Waves Platinum Bundle ($199 $1999)

2. Horizon Bundle ($274 $3999)

3. Waves Harmony Plugin ($29 $149)

4. Waves Tune Real-Time ($29 $199)

5. Renaissance Maxx ($59 $399)

6. Clarity Vx ($29 $149)

7. Vocal Rider plugin ($29 $249)

8. Clarity Vx Pro ($199 $799)

9. Waves Diamond Bundle ($248 $2999)

10. CLA Vocals ($29 $149)

11. SSL G-Master Buss compressor ($29 $249)

1. Waves Platinum Bundle

Includes 60 industry-standard audio plugins

Includes L2 Ultramaximizer, PuigTec Eqs, H-delay & more

Price: $199 $1999

2. Waves Horizon bundle

83 audio plugins for music production professionals

precise models of vintage EQs and compressors, effects, mastering tools and more

Includes CLA Classic Compressors, Kramer Tape, Tubes & Transistors, JJP Analog Legends, L3-16 Multimaximizer, V-Series, H-Delay, H-Comp, Vocal Rider and more

Price: $274 $3999

3. Waves Harmony Plugin

Real-Time Vocal Harmony Playground

Create instant vocal harmonies—up to 8 voices generated from a single voice

pitch, formant, panning, delay, filtering controls

Price: $29 $149

4. Waves Tune Real-Time

Automatically tunes vocals in real time

Ultra-low latency for instant response

Optimized for both studio and live settings

Advanced formant correction to retain natural vocal sound

Price: $29 $199

5. Renaissance Maxx Bundle

10 classic plugins: compression, EQ, reverb, bass enhancement, de-essing, pitch correction, vocal dynamics processing, and more

The warmth of analog gear, the precision of digital control

Hundreds of presets

Price: $59 $399

6. Clarity Vx

Extremely high-fidelity noise reduction for vocals

Lightning-fast results – clean vocals with one knob

Mono/Stereo width control

Simple to use

Price: $29 $149

7. Vocal Rider

Keep steady vocal & dialog levels automatically

Save time by automating the vocal riding part of the mixing process

Write the automatic riding to an automation track for fine-tuning

no latency and no pre-scan needed’

Price: $29 $249

8. Clarity Vx Pro

Advanced Real-Time Noise Reduction for Voice

Real-time with full automation – game changer for post-production

Edit & mix dialogue in context

Ambience Keeping – can remove the voice from background noise

Price: $199 $799

9. Diamond Bundle

76 audio mixing and mastering plugins

Includes vintage hardware models, compressors, equalizers, delays, reverbs, harmonic enhancement, bass enhancement and much more

Price: $248 $2999

10. CLA Vocals

All-in-one multi-effect vocal plugin

Created in collaboration with Grammy®-winning mixing engineer Chris Lord-Alge

8 sliders are included at which you can control the input, bass, treble, compressor, reverb, delay, pitch, and output

Price: $29 $149

11. SSL G-Master Buss Compressor

Perfect for tightening up final mixes

Includes presets from GRAMMY®-winning mixer Chris Lord-Alge

Mix control for easy parallel compression

Trim control for quick-level adjustment

Price: $29 $249

