Huge Black Friday Deals by Waves

By Feron 13

November 26 is approaching, meaning a day full of sales you can’t refuse. Companies such as iZotope, Output, Waves are already taking part in the Early Black Friday madness. Every year, Waves treats us well with their best sales and this year is no exception. Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday landing page where we list the best Black Friday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses.

These early Black Friday deals not only apply to single plugins but also to bundles, hardware, upgrades, mixers & racks, and Waves’ newest products. A total of 3 pages, containing 90 deals, are right at your disposal. Save up to 95% on award-winning products, used by the elite of engineers and DJ/Producers. Waves’ biggest plugins such as SSL E- channel, CLA-76 compressor/limiter, and the legendary PuigChild compressor are dropping to an irresistible price of $29.99. A complete catalog filled with the finest limiters, reverbs, compressors, equalizers, and filters is available for you to strengthen your toolset. We are talking about the platinum bundle, NS1 noise suppressor, CLA vocals, H-Reverb, L2 Ultramaximizer, CLA Mixhub, Abbey Road RS124 compressor, Grand Rhapsody piano, VU meter, SSL G-equalizer, CLA drums, Kramer PIE compressor, and the Linear Phase EQ to name a few. On top of these amazing deals, you can get a hold on extra early bird bonus discounts. If you add a 2nd plugin to your cart you will get an extra 30% discount on that plugin. An additional 40% discount will be applied on the 3rd plugin, and 50% on the 4th plugin.

Check out all the Black Friday Deals on Waves’ Plugins down below:

Grab The Deal

Image Credits: Waves