Waves Black Friday Plugins & Bundles

By Hemant Khatri 28

Waves has a vast collection of mixing and mastering plugins that are trusted by some of the world’s best music producers and mixing/mastering engineers. They are the mastermind behind some popular VST plugins such as SSL, Schepts Omni Channel, H-delay, CLA, R-Comp, R-Vox among many others. Waves has now officially launched its Black Friday Sale where all the plugins are available at a much-discounted price for a limited time. In addition to that, you get 1 Free plugin when you spend 50$ or more, 2 on spending 90$ or more & 3 on spending 120$ or more. Down below are some of our favorite picks from this year’s Black Friday sale on Waves.

Top Black Friday deals on Waves Plugins

There are over 300+ plugins in their catalog and its very hard to find one that isn’t value for money. Don’t forget to use the code BF21 to make sure all the discounts are applied. Check out all the deals via the button down below:

Image Credits: Waves