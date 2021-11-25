Waves Black Friday Plugins & Bundles
Waves has a vast collection of mixing and mastering plugins that are trusted by some of the world’s best music producers and mixing/mastering engineers. They are the mastermind behind some popular VST plugins such as SSL, Schepts Omni Channel, H-delay, CLA, R-Comp, R-Vox among many others. Waves has now officially launched its Black Friday Sale where all the plugins are available at a much-discounted price for a limited time. In addition to that, you get 1 Free plugin when you spend 50$ or more, 2 on spending 90$ or more & 3 on spending 120$ or more. Down below are some of our favorite picks from this year’s Black Friday sale on Waves.
Top Black Friday deals on Waves Plugins
- SSL EV2 Channel – recreation of SSL 4000E Console Channel Strip
- Vocal Rider – Adjusts vocal levels automatically
- CLA – 2A Compressor – Modelled on electro-optical tube compressor
- Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain – Modelled after EMI TG12410 Transfer Console
- CLA Vocals – Vocal Mixing Plugin
- SSL – E Channel – Based on Black Knob equalizer
- PuigTec EQs – Award winning EQ plugin
- Abbey Road Saturator -Saturation Plugin modeled after EMI TG12321
- L2 Ultramaximizer – Limiter
- H-Reverb Plugin
- H-Delay Plugin
- Waves DeEsser
- Renaissance Vox – Vocal Compressor
- API 2500 – Dynamics Processor
- Abbey Road Reverb Plates – Plate Reverb Plugin
There are over 300+ plugins in their catalog and its very hard to find one that isn’t value for money. Don’t forget to use the code BF21 to make sure all the discounts are applied. Check out all the deals via the button down below:
grab the deal
Image Credits: Waves