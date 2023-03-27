Creative Access is the new exclusive way to access all Waves plugins from now on. Starting today, anyone can have easy, affordable access to all Waves plugins, always up to date, with new releases as well as updates added at no extra cost! Along with the new subscription model, Waves also announced the launch of Waves StudioVerse, the new AI-powered community for plugin chains that will help everyone unlock the full power of all Waves plugins. | HOT DEAL: Best VST Plugins of 2023 – Click here to checkout

Waves StudioVerse

Waves’ StudioVerse is a community for plugin chains. Based on AI, the platform offers a wide variety of recently added chains, as well as exclusive collections and profiles of StudioVerse creators. With StudioVerse, it’s possible to audition any chain from the web and apply it to your tracks immediately by dragging and dropping it into the StudioRack plugin chainer within your DAW. Additionally, users can access thousands of chains directly within their DAW by accessing the StudioVerse window in StudioRack. You can discover thousands of mixing chains from Grammy winners like Young Guru, Chris Lord-Alge, and Jacquire King, plus hundreds of top pros. The community is an open online system where everyone can share their chains with a growing community. Another company that utilizes this concept is Cableguys, who have implemented the open online community system in their plugin ShaperBox.

How to use StudioVerse? All you have to do is click on the ‘Scan Audio’ button and StudioVerse’s musical machine learning engine will learn your track’s “Audio ID” and instantly recommends mixing chains matching your unique sonic fingerprint. Every chain has up to 8 macros for easy tweaking of certain settings.

Pricing of Waves Creative Access Under the new subscription model, Waves Creative Access, users will have access to all of Waves Audio’s plugins for a monthly or annual fee. The company will offer different subscription tiers to cater to different budgets and needs. The lowest tier, called the Essential subscription, will offer access to over 110 plugins for $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. The highest tier, called the Ultimate subscription, will offer access to over 220 plugins for $29.99 per month or $249.99 per year. Existing users who have purchased individual plugins from Waves Audio will still be able to use them, and users will continue to receive updates for V14 plugins for the duration of your current Waves Update Plan coverage. Once the coverage expires, it will not be possible to renew, but you can continue to use your plugin/bundle licenses on all systems and host applications that are compatible with the versions you own. Future plugin updates will be available exclusively with Waves Creative Access.

