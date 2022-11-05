Waves early Black Friday Deals on VST Plugins 2022

Every year, Waves is coming in hot this time of the year. A time when the best deals are being offered to you. If you may not know, Black Friday will be on November 25 this year, and Waves already has an early Black Friday sale. It looks like they’re enjoying treating us as early as possible. This range of plugins, including equalizers, compressors, limiters, imagers, reverbs, delays, and much more is currently for sale after a maximum of 88% discount. As icing on the cake, you’ll receive 10% off the 2nd plugin, 30% off the 3rd/4th plugin, and 50% off the 5th plugin. Add your favorite products to your cart in order to see instant savings. Down below you’ll find our top 8 best Black Friday deals on VST plugins by Waves. Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday landing page where we list the best Black Friday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses.

Waves Black Friday Deals on VST Plugins of 2022

1. CLA Vocals – $29.99 (from $149)

Chris Lorge Alge’s plugin, CLA Vocals, is an all-in effects tool specially crafted for vocals. A total of 8 sliders are included at which you can control the input, bass, treble, compressor, reverb, delay, pitch, and output. For each of the 6 sliders, affecting the vocal, you’ll find 3 different settings in order to give you more freedom while processing the sound. Add or lower up to 10dB for each slider and see how the input/output signals are behaving through the meters. The input signal can be panned to both the right and left channels if the vocal sound is slightly panned. Furthermore, you’ll find a range of professional presets suitable for all kinds of vocals. Keep in mind that you can use CLA Vocals on any sound.

2. Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain – $29.99 (from $199)

This complete mastering chain by Abbey Road is modeled by the Abbey Road EMI TG12410 Transfer Console. A range of different effects is included that you can use on your master mix bus and on individual stems. A total of 5 modules, for mixing & mastering, are incorporated. Expect a tape equalizer, phase, 2 compressors, 4-band equalizer, imager, limiter, and filter. These modules hold onto stereo, duo, m/s processing, and Stereo/Mono/L/R/M/S monitoring modes. Achieve an early 1970s-sounding mix/master while using this chain.

3. Vocal Rider – $29.99 (from $249)

Vocal Rider is an automatic volume changer specially crafted for vocals. This plugin includes a vocal detector, target control, music sensitivity, output clip indicator, rider fader, output trim fader, 3 automation modes, and 2 range sliders. Find the right target and the range of the vocal. Lower or upper the vocal sensitivity and music sensitivity knobs to grab the right frequencies the vocal includes. The attack of the vocal sensitivity can be changed to fast or slow. Depending on which automation mode you choose, the rider fader will be boosted or lowered in volume automatically or manually. A total of -12 and +12 dB headroom is available. It’s a simple but effective way of processing the dynamics of your vocals.

4. S1 Stereo Imager – $24.99 (from $129)

Waves’ S1 Stereo Imager holds onto every feature an imager needs. Pan, spread, or completely rotate the signal in a different direction while using this plugin. You’ll find an overall gain slider to control the volume of the signal. Decide whether you want to make the sound narrower or wider by using the width slider. The input mode lets you decide to process either the left & right channels or mid/side processing. The asymmetry slider will place the imaging effect differently and the rotation feature will place the asymmetry across the panorama. This plugin can be perfectly used to enhance stereo tracks without introducing too much artifacts, such as distortion.

5. Abbey Road Chambers – $29.99 (from 199)

Chambers offers you the natural reverb sound recorded inside Abbey Road’s apartments. The original acoustics of Abbey Road Studio Two echo chamber, Abbey Road Mirror Room, and the Olympic Studios Stone Room are right at your fingertips. The floorplans are displayed in the large visualizer in the middle. You can even choose between the Neumann KM53 microphones and the Altec 605 speaker, and different positions. Famous effects such as the EMI’s RS106 hi/low pass filter and the EMI RS127 Presence equalizer are included in order to shape the reverb the way you want. Dial in additional drive and modulation and delay the reverb sound to achieve a more echo-sounding sound.

6. Waves Tune $29.99 (from $249)

Combine the power of Melodyne and the simplicity of Waves, and you’ll get Waves Tune. Load up any sound (vocals, synths, basses, etc.) and use all of the included features for tuning or creative use. The tuning of the sample will be displayed on the piano roll where you can dive a little deeper into the working of Tune. Cut and paste pieces of the vocal and glue them together, change the pitch variations per note, and be able to draw your own pitch line. Use the speed, pitch transition, and ratio to achieve a subtle pitch correction, or go to the extreme and achieve a full autotune effect. At last, you can add vibrato and a vocoding effect to the signal.

7. Greg Wells Signature Series – $59.99 (from $399)

Greg Wells is a Grammy award-winning mixing engineer, producer, and songwriter who made his own signature series in association with Waves. This package holds onto 4 different mixing plugins, suitable for vocals, pure mixing, and pianos. Wells included VoiceCentric, MixCentric, ToneCentric, and PianoCentric. Achieve an A-level mixed vocal sound by using customized delay, reverb, and doubler settings from VoiceCentric. Use the compressor, EQ, and distortion to finalize your mixing stage by using MixCentric. Run your audio through high-class tubes and transformers to leave a classy footprint on your audio, while using ToneCentric. Mixing your pianos with PianoCentric will be a bit easier with the customized tools made by Greg himself of course. All of the plugins are mostly one-knobs which makes it a lot easier, especially when you want to achieve a professional sound straight from the beginning.

8. API Collection – $69.99 (from $599)

The API consoles are legendary pieces of gear used in productions of non-other than Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. All of its possibilities are lying at your fingertips as this collection includes the well-known API 550A 3-Band equalizer, API 550B 4-Band equalizer, API 560 Graphic equalizer, and the API 2500 Stereo Compressor. The dynamic 2500 compressor adds punch and tone to your mixes and is currently discounted from $299 to $35.99. The two 550 equalizers include 7 filter frequencies, ranging up to 5 octaves per band. When buying, you’ll receive 1 package including these 2 for a price of $29.99 (from $249). The 560 equalizer is specially crafted for signal enhancement and room tuning. It holds onto 10 bands which ensures precision filtering and high headroom. This one is discounted from $249 to $29.99.

Image Credits: Waves.com