Waves Audio launches AI-Powered Online Mastering Service

By Hemant Khatri 551

Waves Audio, a leading developer of professional audio plugins and processing tools, has announced the launch of Waves Online Mastering, a new AI-powered audio mastering service.

The service allows users to upload audio tracks and receive professionally mastered results quickly and easily. Waves has leveraged its 30+ years of audio expertise and integrated its Neural Networks technology to power an advanced AI mastering engine.

Renowned mastering engineer Piper Payne, who helped develop Waves Online Mastering, says the service can produce masters on par with her own work. Users can customize masters using Style and Tone options and match the sonic characteristics of reference tracks.

The service aims to make high-end mastering accessible and affordable for all producers and musicians. Top producers who beta tested it praise the impressive sound quality, accessibility and intuitive workflow.

Waves processing has shaped hits for stars like Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and more. Now their tech powers a service that provides great-sounding masters with speed and ease.

Waves Online Mastering is now available. Learn more at Waves.com. Watch intro video down below.

Image Credits: Waves