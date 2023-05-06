Waves Voltage Amps: Great Tone, Instantly

Waves are well known for some of the best plugins for mixing and mastering, but their newest product is sure to please the guitarists among us. Waves Voltage Amps, with over 400+ presets across 7 different amps, promises to give you great tone- and fast.

This new collection of plugins contains five guitar amps (Silverado, Arena, Royal-X, Blue Flame, Aggro) as well as two dedicated bass amps (Vintage Velvet, Dark Mass). Each one features three channels (clean, drive, and lead); the guitar amps all feature focus, depth, presence, room, and cab tone controls, whereas the bass amps have you blend and balance between the direct input, drive, and amp reaction. All seven amps, as described by Waves, are listed below:

– Silverado: The classic American amp tones, excelling in clean and punchy sound, with fat drive channels. – Arena: Our take on the stadium-rock tone of the 70s-80s, with the timeless British-crunch. – Royal-X: British chime and sweetness ranging from vintage Beatles to modern-day indie. – Blue Flame: Modern boutique high-gain amp, from hard-rock to scorching fusion tones. – Aggro: Vicious, Metal-forward, high-gain beast. – Vintage Velvet: Vintage styled bass amp, velvety and warm. – Dark Mass: Modern-day bass amp, in full-spectrum glory and plenty of punch.

Across all these amps, there are over 400 presets from producers and engineers for the likes of Nirvana, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and more. Butch Vig and Dave Mustaine have their own!

Waves Voltage Amps is currently available from Waves Voltage Amps at a special introductory price of just $29- you’ll want to get it fast before it reverts to $99. Those who already have Waves Essential or Ultimate will be happy to hear that the plugin will come included as part of your subscription. Check out the video below to hear Voltage Amps for yourself!

Image credit: Waves (press)

