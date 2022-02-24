We Rave You Tech Vol. 2 Melodic House & Techno Sample Pack

We Rave You Tech launch Vol. 2 Melodic House & Techno Sample Pack

By Feron 25

After the massive success of our We Rave You Tech Vol. 1 FREE sample pack containing more than 50 high-quality samples, we are back with the second edition of our sample pack series. Just like the first version, this sample pack is also issued as a FREE Download and is 100% royalty-free.

The Vol. 2 sample pack primarily focuses on 2 main genres: Melodic House and Techno. This 117 MB-sized file (zipped) holds up to a total of 91 different samples. The pack is divided into 7 groups: Bass One-Shots, Claps, FX, Kicks, Melody Loops, Snares, and Percussion Loops. Our main focus was the sound design of the samples and creating something you’ve never heard before. Our bass shots are aggressive and upfront, but you can also use them as an addition to your synth or FX section. The claps and snares are strong enough on their own or they can be used as a great top layer. The melody loops are mysterious and airy, while the percussion loops are funky and groovy. Perfectly suitable for the main hook, supporting line, and a solid foundation for your drums. The FX consists of risers, swooshes, and transitional fx samples. Last but not least, we included multiple kick drums. These high-quality kick drums vary in size, punch, click, and low end and will form a solid foundation for your next Melodic House & Techno track.

All of the included samples are labeled by key & BPM and 100% royalty-free. Grab your free copy via the button down below.

Image Credits: We Rave You Tech