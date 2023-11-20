Xfer Serum Black Friday Sale 2023

Synth AU/VST Plugin

Serum by Xfer Records is a wavetable-based synthesizer vst plugin with a top-notch creative interface combined with some state-of-the-art sound production and manipulation tools. The immense freedom that producers get while working with wavetables makes Serum one of the most popular synths in the industry. Apart from that, some other high-quality features of Serum include a built-in suite of effects, advanced unison, interactive modulation, and extensive filter options.

Black Friday Deal: There are currently no black Friday deals on Xfer Serum VST plugin.

Price: $189.00

