XLN Audio RC-20 Black Friday Sale 2022

FX AU/VST Plugin

The RC-20 Retro coloring plugin has been an industry-standard unit for many years. Artists such as Diplo, Charlie Puth, FINNEAS, Chris Lake, and San Holo have been using this processing tool in many of their productions. XLN Audio created this unique effect to add warmth and vintage artifacts to every sound source. The layout can be divided into 4 sections: the top section, FX modules, main FX, and the master section. At the top, you’ll find a preset section suitable for drums, keys, guitars, basses, and full mixes. Next to that, you can control the overall effect by using the magnitude dry/wet slider. The FX modules will function as an advanced feature, once the main FX is enabled. These modules consist of a noise generator, wobble & flutter, saturation & distortion, degrader & bitcrusher, reverb, and volume drops. The main FX holds up to 6 effects: noise, wobble, distortion, digital, space, and magnetic. These can be enabled or disabled and dialed in, operating as a dry/wet knob. At the bottom, you’ll find your input gain, an EQ section, a tone feature, the overall width, and the outgoing gain.

Black Friday Deal: RC-20 is currently available for 50% off as part of XLN Audio’s Black Friday Sale.

Price: $49.97 (discounted from $99.95)

| Fabfilter Black Friday Sale – Click here to checkout

grab the deal