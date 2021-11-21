XLN Audio XO Black Friday Sale 2021

Sample Organiser & Processing AU/VST Plugin

XO is a beatmaker plugin that organizes every sample by similarity for you. Drag and drop your one-shot files into this plugin and XO does its job. By using the search function you can easily select your kicks, snares, claps, hi-hats, cymbals, toms or FX. Add samples to your favorite list in order to quickly find the right sample. No more inspiration? Discover a large amount of custom presets made by XLN Audio including over 8000 hand-picked factory samples. XLN Audio will offer you dozens of beats or individual samples suitable for every kind of genre. Use the curated groove templates to shape the groove to your likings and drag & drop your final beat straight into your DAW. Organizing your toolset has never been so easy.

XO is available as a standalone plugin as well as a tool within the XLN Audio host.

Black Friday Deal: XO is currently available for 50% off as part of XLN Audio’s Black Friday Sale.

Price: $65.00 (discounted from $129.97)

