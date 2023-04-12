Yamaha set to reveal several new products at NAMM 2023

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 128

In just a couple of days, thousands of industry leaders will descend on Anaheim, California for the biggest annual showcase in music tech. Almost all of the most notable brands will be presenting their latest advancements and developments, but one well-known company in particular seems set to make the biggest splash of all- Yamaha will announce a variety of products from several different categories at the fast-approaching NAMM 2023.

The Hamamatsu-based company seems to produce just about everything under the sun related to making music, and as their recent press release shows, they’ll have a pretty diverse array of new goodies to show us:

“This year, Yamaha will introduce breakthrough products at the show across multiple musical categories, including piano, synthesizer, winds, guitar, drums and percussion, and professional audio. The display will also feature products from Yamaha Group companies Bösendorfer, Line 6, Ampeg, Steinberg and NEXO.”

The company will also host a two-night concert series at NAMM to demonstrate the capabilities of all of their equipment.

You can read the full press release from the company here; keep up with us at We Rave You Tech for more info on the new Yamaha products and all things NAMM 2023!

Image credit: MIKI Yoshihito (Flickr)

Next article: Best Spring Sales on Sample Packs for Music Producers 2023