Search

 

 

Top
Jack Ü Diplo
Editorials

Diplo and Skrillex’s Album Jack Ü turns 5 years old

By
12

The electronic music maestros Skrillex and Diplo have been ruling the electronic music scene for a decade now. But when the two came together to establish the duo Jack Ü back in 2013, everyone knew that the project was certain to unleash a whole new level of music. As a matter of fact, today marks the 5-year anniversary of their only album “Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü.

Featuring collaborations with artists like Justin Bieber, Kiesza, 2 Chainz, and Missy Elliot, the album was released on both of Skrillex and Diplo’s record labels – OWSLA and Mad Decent. Within a few days of its release, it entered the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at the 64th position. Moreover, it was also ranked 5th on the US Top Dance/Electronic Album Charts.

s/o Apple Music for naming us top dance album of 2015AppleMusic.com/bestof2015

Posted by Jack Ü on Tuesday, December 15, 2015

Mostly comprising of dubstep and variations of trap music, Jack U has provided the industry with some precious tracks that are still overplayed across festivals and night-clubs. The most remarkable highlight of this album was certainly the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album 2016. The collaboration with Justin Bieber “Where Are Ü Now” had also clinched the Best Dance Recording award.

Before the nostalgia from the duo’s time together as Jack Ü kicks in, check out their full album mix.



Tags: , , , ,
0

20-year-old electronic music fan and a budding producer. Although I admire all genres equally, progressive house has always been on the top of my pecking order.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Electro House, Featured, Releases

More than four years after parting ways with Spinnin’ records, the Dutch record producer and DJ Afrojack has finally made his way back home. It was earlier announced that the Grammy winner would be bringing his record label Wall Recordings

Bass House, Dubstep, Electro, Genres, Trap

Over the years, anonymity has been quite rare for artists in the electronic music industry. But whenever someone tries to go down the mystery road, the fans are bound to get pumped up. More than a couple of years after

Electro House, Featured, Releases

After playing out his ID during many previous live acts, the American DJ and record producer Jeff Montalvo (popularly known as Seven Lions) is set to release it this week. Teaming up alongside the Los Angeles based songwriter and vocalist