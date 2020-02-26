Search

 

 

Top
Wizard Of The Beats
Electro House, Releases

W&W, Sandro Silva & Zafrir – “Wizard Of The Beats”

By
7

Teaming up for the first time, W&W and Sandro Silva have worked their magic with their new single “Wizard Of The Beats” alongside the multitalented producer Zafrir. 

As expected, the big room heavyweights have unleashed their creative flair in the studio to generate something unforgettably emphatic. Sure to have festival crowds bouncing across the world, “Wizard Of The Beats” has already seen daylight with its premiere at Tomorrowland 2019. Combining earth-shattering synths with a heavy mixture of bass and drums, the Rave Culture release ticks all the boxes of a signature W&W and Sandro Silva anthem.

The track comes together nicely as Sandro Silva sent over a voice note of the melody to W&W before he transferred the stems to them to begin working on. Zafrir joins the picture as he worked with a choir to develop the enchanting vocals you hear on the track; selecting the best of a bunch of samples all three artists have worked seamlessly to create the big room banger.

If you are a fan of the big room sound expect to hear this one on heavy rotation as the European summer season kicks off. Before then,  make sure to check out “Wizard Of The Beats” for yourselves below.

 

 



Tags: , , , ,
0

21 year-old dance music fan and podcaster from the UK. Recently graduated with a BA Hons in Radio Production. 5 years experience in sports presentation (audio) working at Bath Rugby, Watford FC and Olympic Park, London. Contact via e-mail.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Events, Featured

As the special anniversary edition of EDC Las Vegas nears - with just a few more months to go - all that was left to do after all tickets had been sold out was to reveal the lineup. Doing it a unique

Events, News

The upcoming 2020 edition of Germany's in-demand electronic music festival PAROOKAVILLE is already proving to be the biggest yet - and it hasn't even begun yet. Taking place at Weeze Airport, it boats an attendance of over 200,000 people (a number which

Editorials

Among a long list of iconic anthems from 2013, "The Code" from W&W and Ummet Ozcan is, to this day, one of the finest Big Room House tracks around, having now been with us for over 7 years. Receiving heavy, initial support