W&W, Sandro Silva & Zafrir – “Wizard Of The Beats”

By Ryan Ford 7

Teaming up for the first time, W&W and Sandro Silva have worked their magic with their new single “Wizard Of The Beats” alongside the multitalented producer Zafrir.

As expected, the big room heavyweights have unleashed their creative flair in the studio to generate something unforgettably emphatic. Sure to have festival crowds bouncing across the world, “Wizard Of The Beats” has already seen daylight with its premiere at Tomorrowland 2019. Combining earth-shattering synths with a heavy mixture of bass and drums, the Rave Culture release ticks all the boxes of a signature W&W and Sandro Silva anthem.

The track comes together nicely as Sandro Silva sent over a voice note of the melody to W&W before he transferred the stems to them to begin working on. Zafrir joins the picture as he worked with a choir to develop the enchanting vocals you hear on the track; selecting the best of a bunch of samples all three artists have worked seamlessly to create the big room banger.

If you are a fan of the big room sound expect to hear this one on heavy rotation as the European summer season kicks off. Before then, make sure to check out “Wizard Of The Beats” for yourselves below.