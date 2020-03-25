Beatport announce 24-hour live stream for Coronavirus benefit funds

By Mike Davies 12

Times are strange, as everyone worldwide is currently experiencing, but there are snippets of good news and tidings to get us through this. Once such example is everyone’s favourite dance music download store Beatport, who have just announced a raft of live-streams taking place over a 24-hour period on Friday (March 27). The “global dance party” is set to feature a raft of names, including Carl Cox, Bonobo, Nina Kraviz, Griz, Rüfüs Du Sol, A-Trak, Nicole Moudaber, Chris Liebing and Nora En Pure.

Speaking of the announcement, Beatport CEO Robb McDaniels said:

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen so much of humanity come together as one to battle the escalation of the COVID-19 virus in an effort to protect the most vulnerable. With so many of us sheltered in our homes, wanting to stay connected to the people and music that plays such a positive role in our lives, Beatport and the passionate DJ community we work with on a daily basis feel compelled to deliver a unique music experience directly into homes across the world.”

As countries across the world go into increasing levels of lockdown, it’s some small light on the horizon that we can still enjoy the music that unites us all. There’s an added bonus too, as anyone tuning into the stream on Twitch will be able to donate to the World Health Fund’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the COVID-19 Hardship Fund benefitting members of the Association for Electronic Music (AFEM.) There’ll also be random giveaways during the stream, along with plenty of chances for listener interaction.

Full-lineup as below, and link to watch on March 27 here.

A-Trak

Anna

Agoria

Axel Boman

Blond:ish

Bonobo

Carl Cox

Chris Liebing

Destructo

Duke Dumont

Eats Everything

Griz

La Fleur

Nastia

Nicole Moudaber

Nina Kraviz

Nora En Pure

Rüfüs Dü Sol (DJ Set)

Sebastien Leger

Themba

Todd Terry

Tokimonsta

Umek

Wax Motif

Waze & Odyseey and Gorgon City