Camelphat release hypnotic tech house tune ‘Freak’

By Harrison Watson 5

UK tech house sensations Camelphat are back with their first release of 2020 in the form of ‘Freak’. Enlisting the talents of Cari Golden on vocals, ‘Freak’ is sure to help tech house enthusiasts get through long days at home in self-isolation.

Totalling 5 minutes and 38 seconds, the track takes you from through a sonic journey, noticeably more aggressive than Camelphat’s huge 2017 hit, ‘Cola’. The intro tantalises us with a juicy bassline , later introducing us to the hypnotic vocal in the break, and finally into a drop to fulfil our wildest tech house cravings. The second drop is really where ‘Freak’ turns the heat up a level, thanks to huge sawtooth synth and continued offbeat percussion hit.

Camelphat have not held back on bringing the heat on ‘Freak’, with a thick bassline, aggressive synths, and all-round masterful production, this is a classic Camelphat belter, sure to get fans across the globe grooving.

They teased the release on their Instagram below:

Even though we can’t move our feet to ‘Freak’ in the clubs at the moment, due to the situation surrounding COVID-19, it will no doubt have you grooving at home in isolation. Listen to ‘Freak’ below.