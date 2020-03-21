Duke Dumont tops the Billboard’s Club chart with ‘Therapy’

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

The British record producer and DJ Duke Dumont (Adan George Dyment) has a reputation in the industry for coming up with global hits and chart-topping bangers. His discography is graced by the presence of well-recognized tracks like Ocean Drive, I Got You and the Grammy-nominated dance hit “Need You.” Adding another honor to his bag, the tech-house single Therapy has made it to the top of Billboard’s Dance Clubs Songs.

Featuring vocals from the singer and songwriter Sharlene Hector, Duke Dumont came up with Therapy at the beginning of 2020 in January and it was well-received by the fans with all the love and appreciation.

Before the COVID-19 outspread, Dumont was set to have an electrifying touring schedule including performances at Coachella. But the recent postponement of the whole festive season turned out to be a major setback for him as he has previously skipped his acts at the end of 2019 due to injury. But all the Dumont fans would really be excited to see his tracks establishing themselves as the all-time favorites.

In the meantime, check out how all the DJs are working to keep us on our toes during this troubling quarantine phase.

Listen to the track Therapy here –