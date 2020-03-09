Elderbook – Numb

By Pol Torà 1

The British producer Elderbrook has just presented his first single of the year. This new masterpiece is out now on Warner’s sub label Parlophone Records and it’s titled ‘Numb‘.

The man behind Elderbrook – Alexander Kotz – has been in the main scene for quite a while now. After reaching fame in 2017 co-producing the famous Grammy-nominated track ‘Cola‘ with his fellow compatriots Camelphat, the Brit decided to make 2020 his year. With more recent releases like his successful collaboration with Rudimental ‘Something About You‘, Alexander has also put out the remix compilation of his track ‘I Want It All‘ and he’s ready to release his highly-anticipated debut album later this summer, which we can already predict will be a top seller!

This powerful emotive track means a lot to the artist. In fact, one of his biggest strengths without any doubt is his strong ability for storytelling and make the songs his. He perfectly know how to put his feelings and thoughts into a song. In Elderbook’s own words he confesses that:

“Numb is about loneliness. I wrote it while I was on tour. It can be pretty lonely traveling around a lot and that’s what inspired this song. The thing that makes the song and video a bit different is the idea that everyone is lonely, which in a weird way brings us all together.”

The track starts with some static atmospheres overpowered by deep vocals. It introduces some repeated side-chained chopped vocals at the time it introduces percussive elements and continuous tuba sounds that go along throughout the song. It gives a continuous melody adding and removing elements to keep the track interesting while giving the leading role to the lyrics.

All in all, a great track to start the year with. Don’t lose track of this amazing producer and his upcoming album. Listen to ‘Numb’ below, and let us know what you think in the comments!

