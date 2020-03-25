Gareth Emery announces new Album ‘The Lasers’

By Phil Thüne 1

British Trance heavyweight Gareth Emery is back to being an independent artist since Friday, after being signed to a label for the past 5 years. Being an independent artist means, that he can now release the music he wants under his own terms, as he already announced a new album back in November.

Together with this, he has now confirmed that he’s working on a new album, titled ‘The Lasers’, which is to be released on July 10th, which will be his 4th studio album. While nearly the whole world is currently on lockdown to prevent further spreading of the Coronavirus, DJs and producers are spending a lot of time at home, working on new music or live-streaming sets from the comfort of their living room. As a result of this, we are very likely to see a whole lot of music coming up in the future.

‘The Lasers’ is a 10 track album, of which the first track ‘We’ll be OK’ is already available on major platforms. It appears that he’s also planning to release multiple music videos, as he’s currently calling for LA videographers to provide demo reels for a new project.

You can pre-save/order the new album by Gareth Emery via this link and already check out the first single of the album.