Jack Back – Superstar DJ

Jack Back, the alias of global superstar DJ/producer David Guetta has unleashed a fiery rework of Chemical Brothers 1999 classic Hey Boy Hey Girl entitled ‘Superstar DJ’. Before David Guetta was a household name, he spent his days in the underground scene playing on vinyl in various clubs across the worldwide. Jack Back sees Guetta’s return to the deeper side of his dance roots – where it all started. It also sees him reunited with the iconic Positiva label for the first time in 8 years, where he enjoyed many of his biggest UK successes between 2008 and 2012.

Speaking about the release, David Guetta/Jack Back added:

“Hey Boy Hey Girl is an absolute classic and it’s an honour to release this new rework. The record has been a long time coming and I’m very excited to finally release it.”

2019 was a huge year for Jack Back with releases on DefectedFFRRToolroom all setting the club world alight. These releases have quickly gone on to amass over 60 million streams reaching the summit of the UK club charts (#1) and reaching the top 10 on Beatport. Jack Back also launched his first-ever performances on the white isle, with special sets at Hï Ibiza and Blue Marlin Ibiza. With performances en route globally, David Guetta’s Jack Back project has taken over the dance industry, with Guetta dropping this one during his set at AMF last October. The performance was widely praised for his unique and refreshing approach to modern dance music, and you can check out this huge new anthem below:



