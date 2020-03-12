KSHMR announces Dharma Studio for emerging producers

By Lakshay Bhagtani 4

The American record producer and DJ KSHMR has been quite an inspiration for the upcoming producers over the years. With his illustrious tutorials and sample packs, the founder of Dharma Worldwide has helped a lot of artists with their establishment and evolution. With a similar motive, he has announced the launch of Dharma Studio, an educational platform aimed at helping producers around the world with their skills at the art of production.

Dharma Studio’s set of resources will offer a variety of tools to fellow producers including sound packs, templates, demo feedback, and tutorials from Dharma artists and KSHMR himself. The project will have something to offer for everyone from bedroom producers to established artists associated with major record labels.

To start off, all users will be provided with two options, namely the free Basic User account and paid Pro account. New content will continuously be added to both the services with time. Dharma Worldwide was founded by KSHMR in 2017 as a sub-label of Spinnin’ records. Since then, it has made quite a name for itself in the electronic music industry with releases from artists like Mike Williams, Timmy Trumpet, and Kaaze.

Opening up about Dharma Studio, KSHMR said –

“Everybody should have access to this, so I’ve made it affordable with free and pro plans. I feel there needs to be a better resource on the internet for upcoming producers, and I hope Dharma Studio provides the knowledge and tools to take your production skills to the next level.”

You can sign up for a Dharma Studio account here