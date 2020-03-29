Mabel – Boyfriend (Tiësto Remix)

By Ryan Ford 2

Storming through with another irresistible remix, Tiësto has taken on Mabel in an emphatic rework of her vocal-driven single “Boyfriend”. Destined for mass radio plays around the world, Tiësto has worked his remixing magic once more, leaving a bass-heavy imprint on the Swedish-English singer/songwriter’s infectious single. Applying some punch to the original, the dance music heavyweight has combined a selection of incisive drum samples with his earthy new bass sound to create a dazzling, club-ready anthem.

The “Boyfriend” remix becomes the second remix the 51-year-old has unveiled this year and is the 3rd overall work that has seen release to kickstart the new decade. It follows up his remix of the Halsey hit “You should be sad” and his insane original collaboration with 7 Skies, Rebmoe, “My Frequency”. Mabel also looks to release more music in the coming months after a hugely successful 2019 in which we also saw Tijs work really well with her on the single “God Is A Dancer”.

With festival dates uncertain as it stands, we will hopefully get to hear this new remix played out live very soon. Before then, however, be sure to hear how Tiësto took on the energetic Mabel single “Boyfriend” below.