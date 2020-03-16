Ministry of Sound Club in London closed until further notice

By Ellie Mullins 2

Known as one of the most iconic clubs in the dance scene, Ministry of Sound Club in London has been open to some of the biggest DJs in the world since September of 1991. Growing from being hosted at a derelict bus garage, it has established itself within the London nightlife scene and people from all of the world travel to experience what it has to offer. Now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic currently sweeping the world, they have made the tough decision to close their doors to the public until further notice.

Posting an official statement, the first and most important thing to note is that tickets purchased for any upcoming events that are to be effected will be valid for rescheduled dates (with more information coming soon), so no action is needed. If you need a refund, please contact the email address that is in their official statement below. They extended their deepest apologies and assure that the music and good times will soon resume once they feel that it is safe to do so.

This decision to close Ministry of Sound Club temporarily comes after the UK government suggested the cancellation of all events over 50 people and the closure of nightclubs, restaurants and bars across the country.