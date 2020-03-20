MR.BLACK & Zafrir – Maya

By Pol Torà 1

As times get tough with the coronavirus forcing people to be on quarantine at their homes, we have you covered with fresh new music. MR.BLACK, one of the main ambassadors for electronic music producers in Israel, has joined forces with his compatriot Zafrir to present their newest collaboration together, which comes by the name of ‘Maya‘. This amazing track is out now via Hardwell‘s label Revealed records.

After starting the year in style with the releases of ‘Zoom Zoom‘ with his Tel-Aviv-based colleagues Teamworx, MR.BLACK is not looking back and now, with over 10 releases on Revealed, he’s coming strong with his next banger, ready to boost the energy of your quarantine playlist and, hopefully, the crowd in the coming festival season. To achieve that, he has teamed up with the talented artist Zafrir Ifrah artistically known as Zafrir, a music prodigy that after mastering different instruments he decided to step up on the electronic music scene and bring tracks like this one. On MR.BLACK own words:

“It was very inspiring working on this track alongside Zafrir, we recorded the vocals & live instruments such as Santur as you can hear in the production. We’ve tried to bring the psytrance vibe in a hybrid way and combine it with progressive and melodic sounds. We’re extremely happy with the results and can’t wait to show you what more we have in store together.”

‘Maya’ is an electro house track, where you can clearly note the signature sound of both artists. You can appreciate the euphoric electro house and the classic rolling bass-lines from MR.BLACK at the time Zafrir’s emotional acoustic elements clash into the song with the vocal sample ‘Maya’ going on repeat all along the song resulting in a great collaboration.

Listen to the newest song from MR.BLACK and Zafrir ‘Maya’ below: