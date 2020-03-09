Rudimental announce two club tracks amidst their UK tour

By Lakshay Bhagtani 14

The London based drum and bass band Rudimental are set for some exhilarating days ahead. Currently, on a tour of the United Kingdom, their club-based track “Krazy” alongside Afronaut Zu has been released on all platforms. Moreover, they have united with the Martinez Brothers for the third to come up with “Easy on Me” that will be released on 20th March.

Available via Big Beat Records/ Major Toms, the track Krazy is blessed with a nostalgic touch that takes the listener back to the good early days of the UK Garage. Whereas for Easy on Me, Rudimental have worked alongside the Martinez Brothers for the third time after previously joining forces for tracks like No Fear and Sitigawana.

Both the upcoming tracks will prove to be decisive for Rudimental as they are the first couple of releases in their forecast for the year. They would be keen on repeating the heroics from last year which marked the release of their third studio album Toast to Our Differences. Some of their most popular records from 2019 include Something About You with the Grammy-nominated musician Elderbook, These Days, and Sun Comes Up ft. James Arthur.

Rudimental – UK DJ Tour 2020 Dates

3/14/20 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge w/ D Double E & M.A.X

3/20/20 – Digital, Newcastle w/ Redlight, Karma Kid & M.A.X

3/21/20 – Printworks, London w/ David Rodigan, Redlight, Flava D, Paul Woolford, DJ Q & Sherelle*

3/27/20 – Mint, Leeds w/ Heartless Crew, Karma Kid & M.A.X

Check out Krazy here –