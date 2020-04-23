Search

 

 

Above & Beyond Acoustic III - Bittersweet & Blue
Above & Beyond Acoustic III tour postponed due to COVID-19

The list of postponed or cancelled events due to COVID-19 keeps growing as governments are extending measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus and prolonging restrictions on public gatherings. Just added to the list this week is the Above & Beyond Acoustic III tour.

Every few years, Above & Beyond released an acoustic album which was accompanied by a tour. On these albums, the British DJ and producer trio reimagine some of their releases as acoustic versions, played by an orchestra and the three groups members: Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki.

It’s been 4 years since their last acoustic album, and fans have been patiently waiting for the next one to drop, which was finally announced at the beginning of the year. The 4 premiere shows in London, which were supposed to be followed by a tour across the US, had sold out in record time.

With a post across social media platforms, it has now been officially announced that the whole tour will be postponed and some shows are even completely cancelled. Some of the cancelled shows include the ones planned for Washington DC, Cleveland, Dallas, Austin, and the closing show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

The tickets for the Above & Beyond Acoustic III shows that have been postponed will be valid for the rescheduled date and organisers are working with ticketing partners to offer refund options. Read the full statement below.

Image Credit: Above & Beyond







