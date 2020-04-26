Search

 

 

Black Coffee Claudio
Black Coffee & Sabrina Claudio – ‘SBCNCSLY’

Last year the South African superstar known as Black Coffee blessed his listeners with a irresistible collaboration with Usher on ‘LaLaLa.’ Recognized for his diversified production style, Black Coffee has been stirring up his own pot in the electronic music scene. From sharing his perspective of South Africa’s unique culture throughout clubs and festivals around the world, Black Coffee has also found himself releasing  iconic collaborations with Drake, Alicia Keys, David Guetta and much more. As one may refer to him as both a businessman and philanthropist, Black Coffee continues to revolutionize South Africa’s music scene by recently sharing his Africa Is Not A Jungle Initiative on on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Further showcasing his unique production, Black Coffee and pop singer Sabrina Claudio have teamed up for their vibrant new single ‘SBCNCSLY’ out now on Ultra Records.

Calming their listeners down one instrumental at a time, a subtle house beat intertwined with delicate piano chords flow immaculately with Claudio’s soothing vocals. With Black Coffee shifting levels from jazz piano to a taste of his futuristic sound which begins to echo throughout the single, it feels as if Black Coffee and  Sabrina Claudio are reassuring their listeners that everything is going to be alright in the end. As Claudio’s pacifying vocals work perfectly with Black Coffee’s innovative production, this relaxed dance track was definitely needed to brighten up our quarantine days at home.

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Resident Advisor







23 | Born and raised in Vancouver, Canada | An Online Media Coordinator in Japan during the day and Trap and Bass enthusiast at night |

