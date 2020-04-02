Calvin Harris teams up with Eli Brown for new Love Regenerator release ‘Moving’

By Mike Davies 5

Calvin Harris is a busy guy lately when it comes to his new Love Regenerator project, and he’s now teamed up with Eli Brown for yet another release under the name. For his fourth outing, the first collaboration in the project, there’s two tracks on offer – ‘Moving’ and ‘Don’t You Want Me’, and both offer another first for the project.

As will be clear to older dance music fans, these two tracks aren’t exactly originals. ‘Moving’ is an homage to 1992 release ‘Music Is Moving’ by Italian outfit Fargetta, which was later made famous again at the turn of the millennium in the hard house scene with a version by Cortina. It’s not exactly an all out cover though, as while it is heavily based around the original, particularly in the break, Calvin and Eli have given it a heavy modern-esque tech house feel. Meanwhile, ‘Do You Feel Me’ is another early 90s tribute, this time taking on NY’s Finest 1993 release of the same name, a track that came back to prominence just a few years ago when Dosem gave it a cracking remix in 2015. This version however is more radical, featuring just a sample of the vocal, and is otherwise a heavy acid-tinged old-school rave track.

Both are available to pre-order from Beatport ahead of their full release on Saturday, just what we need for the long and lonely weekends! And if that wasn’t enough, be sure to keep your eyes and ears on Calvin’s Facebook page, where he’ll no doubt be doing further Love Regenerator live-streams in the coming weeks.