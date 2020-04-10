Electric Forest works to explore alternative dates for 2020 event

By Ellie Mullins 1

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a stamp of uncertainty on every big gathering this year, the music world is in limbo right now. Certainly a weird time for the global music industry, the teams behind some of the biggest festivals in the world are working in overdrive to try and figure out whether the best thing would be to cancel or postpone their events to later dates this year, but with no one knowing how long this viral pandemic will last, it’s causing a lot of uncertainty. One of the events that’s currently trying to explore all of their options is Electric Forest.

Electric Forest is one of America’s biggest and most well-loved electronic music festivals. Co-owned by Madison House Presents and Insomniac, they bring in one of the most stacked up lineups out of the year and 2020’s lineup is no different. With names such as Flume, Major Lazer, Boys Noize and more completing the lineup at the iconic venue of Sherwood Forest, it’s an extremely loved event. Sadly, though, the state of this year’s edition is unbalanced.

Although it was due to take place 25-28 June, the pandemic has deemed this not safe and now the festival is exploring it’s options. In a post that you can read below, the festival posted a statement that explains to ticket-holders that they have been looking for alternative dates as opposed to full cancellation but this is proving to be tricky as Rothbury Village Council is currently unable to approve alternative dates. If this carries on, cancellation will be their only option and unfortunately everyone will have to look to 2021 instead.