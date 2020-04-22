Search

 

 

Love To Go
Lost Frequencies & Zonderling – Love To Go (feat. Kelvin Jones)

Lost Frequencies and Zonderling team up once again to release another massive single, ‘Love To Go’. The second collaboration between the artists features vocals by Kelvin Jones. Their first releaseCrazy‘, has accumulated over 150 million streams on Spotify and was just released in 2019. Undoubtedly, Lost Frequencies and Zonderling have the formula to release feel-good hits, and ‘Love To Go‘ is no exception.

The single features a perfect balance of each artist’s style and sound. The breakdown radiates the classic emotional, acoustic sound by Lost Frequencies. The drop delivers the powerful arpeggiated synth by Zonderling. Tying these elements together is Kelvin Jones’ atmospheric and soulful vocal. The folk-like lyricism turns ‘Love To Go‘ into a musical journey that the listener will embark on. Moreover, the single is refreshing and engaging as it seamlessly fuses two distinct styles and sounds of dance music.

Love To Go‘ radiates a chilled-back, feel-good vibe and what better time to release it than right before summertime. In addition, this release will bring peace and comfort to people in these troubling times. We cannot wait and see if the three creators will link up again for a third single, as both of their collaborations are chart-topping quality. For now, enjoy ‘Love To Go‘ which you can stream down below:

 



