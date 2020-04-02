Nora En Pure – In The Air Tonight

By Guilherme Marouf 3

Nora En Pure fans had a massive weekend with a lot of cool stuff regarding the South African DJ/producer based in Zurich. The reason is that she not only joined the ReConnect campaign organized by Beatport, in which DJs make live sets directly from their homes, to raise funds in the fight against COVID-19 but also released her first 2020 single ‘In The Air Tonight‘ in partnership with singer Lika Morgan on acclaimed record label Spinnin’ Records.

This track is a remake of Phil Collins’ classic, originally released in 1981. In this new version, Nora En Pure kept a similar structure with great chorus plus big snares, massive strings, and stunning guitar riffs before the final drop when the tension built up throughout the song is released. Lika Morgan also did a great job by contributing to the tone of emotion and drama of the song. The partnership of both is further evidence of the growth of the female participation in the electronic music industry.

Nore En Pure is definitely at a special moment in her career. In addition to being a constant name in the line-ups of the biggest festivals and clubs around the world, she recently founded her record label Purified Records and have been hosting her label party in cities like Miami and London. Fans are looking forward to her upcoming releases in 2020 including, who knows, a pack of remixes for ‘In The Air Tonight.

Listen to the track below.