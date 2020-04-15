We Rave You x Wired Music Week launch Asia In Focus radio show

By Ellie Mullins 1

Known as Asia’s largest electronic music conference, Wired Music Week showcases the best in Asian talent across the electronic spectrum, not only promoting the Asian market but offering valuable industry tips to those around the world who flock to attend the week long conference. With lots to offer, they have many great business relationships with the likes of Armada, Revealed Recordings, 1001Tracklists and Future House Music which has helped to establish them as a very respected and well known brand. With all this said, we are proud to announce that We Rave You are teaming up with Wired Music Week for something extra special, and the latest episode is brought by a producer who goes by the name of Inquisitive.

Asia In Focus is a brand new radio show concept, airing monthly, that will showcase the very best in established and up and coming Asian electronic artists. Each artist that is featured will curate a special mix just for the show, and it will be a great way to get to listen to some new artists and rediscover some old favourites.

Regarded as one of the most influential names in Singapore right now, Inquisitive has had success placing amongst the top four in the world renowned DMC World DJ Championships and having the likes of Tiësto support his music. With multiple club residencies at some of the most renowned clubs in Asia, he is a phenomenon like no other and is perfect to kick off this exciting new series.

His mix packs a punch with some high energy classics and some newer tunes to fall in love with, so this is something not be missed! Check out the new We Rave You x Wired Music Week Present: Asia In Focus Radio via Soundcloud or YouTube today!