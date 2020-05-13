Creamfields announce official cancellation of 2020 event

By Ellie Mullins 1

Following the cancellation statement of UK festival Reading & Leeds that was meant to fall on the last bank holiday weekend of August, it’s no surprise that Creamfields that falls on the same dates has just followed suit and announced their official cancellation. It’s not surprising, but its still another nail in the coffin for the 2020 festival season which was meant to be huge.

Just posting their statement now, Creamfields stated that they had been closely monitoring the global pandemic situation and deemed it simply impossible and unsafe for the festival to go ahead this year. Thanking loyal fans for their continued support, it’s not all sad news though as they’ve announced a whole host of acts already confirmed for next years edition. These names are: Adam Beyer, Ben Nicky, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox, deadmau5, Eric Prydz (with his Holosphere in tow), Hot Since 82, Laidback Luke, Martin Garrix, Peggy Gou, Tiësto and Timmy Trumpet. Aiming to replicate this years fantastic lineup as closely as possible, it’s certain that they will not disappoint one bit and the waiting will be worth it in the end.

In addition to lineup announcements, they’ve stated that there’s three options for ticket changes. The first one is to retain a paid in full ticket for 2021, and you will receive £60 in vouchers to spend on food, drink and merchandise in the event. The second option is to retain a deposit ticket, where your deposit scheme will be put on hold for six months meaning you won’t have to pay off any of it in that time period, and you’ll also receive the same £60 voucher. The last option is to retain a full refund. You will get an email from your selected ticket provider detailing all your options in full soon.

You can view the full official statement below (and visit their website here), and in the meantime stay healthy and safe as you wait for the 2021 festival season.

Important Information regarding Creamfields 2020 Posted by Creamfields on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Image Credit: Creamfields / Official Facebook page