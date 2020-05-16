Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike bring the heat with ‘Garden Of Madness’ Megamix: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 17

As fans will know, you can always count on current No.1 DJs of the world Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to bring the energy and fun no matter where they are in the world, or what setting. Their Garden Of Madness concept has, over the years, seen them take to the biggest clubs in Ibiza, Creamfields’ iconic Steel Yard structure, Tomorrowland and much more. With unique visuals and, of course, a non-stop fireball of energy that is their sets, the Garden Of Madness has become essential to their brand and career over the years as they’ve built it up.

Now, with COVID-19 meaning that they cannot tour with their concept, they’ve decided to bring it the comfort of their fans houses all over the world with a brand new megamix. Releasing it as a nod to the 2020 festival season which is sadly non-existent with cancellations left right and centre, they’ve brought people’s spirits up in the best way they possibly can. This very special EP has compiled all of everyone’s favourite party hits into ten minutes of pure banger and banger. Also on the tracklist, much to the excitement of everyone, is the long awaited Bassjackers Remix of ‘Ocarina’. Like a megamix and an EP all in one, it’s released on their imprint Smash The House and is sure to be the best possible replacement for the sets they sadly won’t get to play this year at festivals such as Tomorrowland.

Always on top of their game, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have outdone themselves and you can listen to the mix on SoundCloud below. Alternatively, you can listen to the EP in its entirety by clicking here.

Image Credit: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Press Photo