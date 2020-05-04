Search

 

 

Jason Thurell
Available Now, Deep House, Electro, Genres, Releases

Jason Thurell – Tear Down My Walls [Lost In Fire records]

By
5

The renowned Belgian prospect Jason Thurell has just released a modern dance-pop anthem called Tear Down My Walls through Sony Music’s imprint Lost In Fire. The highly talented artist has been coming up with some epic tunes for quite some time now. Having previously acquired 1.5 million Spotify streams and over a million YouTube views on his previous single Young & Reckless alongside the Dutch duo Kryga, Jason has shown a lot of promise in recent times and his latest release speaks a lot of him as a producer.

Blessed with an emotional vibe, Tear Down My Walls perfectly combines melodic guitar sequences with ambient plucks and catchy melodies. The eloquent vocals have added a touch of bliss to the track, making it difficult for the listener to distinguish the line between the pop and dance elements of the record. This upbeat summer hit is set to serve as another marvelous record from his discography after one of his previous hits made it to the Top 50 streaming charts in Sweden.

It’s no surprise that Jason Thurell is one of the top emerging dance-pop artists in the electronic music industry at the moment. Go ahead and follow him on his socials.

Don’t forget to check out Tear Down My Walls

Image Credits – Maruz | Facebook







Tags:
0

20-year-old electronic music fan and a budding producer. Although I admire all genres equally, progressive house has always been on the top of my pecking order.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Commercial, Electro, Genres, Progressive House, Releases

The Indian music producer and DJ Aztec has made quite a name for himself in the Asian electronic music scene, thanks to his epic progressive house influenced electro-pop hits and equally charming live-acts and festival gigs. As a tribute to the doctors and medical personnel who have been serving the world selflessly during this global crisis, he has just released

Available Now, Genres, Other, Releases

AI Accident, the second project from Joakim Bergman, is a very interesting and unique artist to say the least. Getting inspiration from the synthwave genre and other interesting genres such as spoken word, deep house, techno and more, all of this comes together to form the alias AI Accident. Unlike anything you've heard before, his music will take you on a

Available Now, Releases

Andy Cato and Tom Findlay, better known as legendary duo Groove Armada have just dropped their new track 'Get Out On The Dancefloor', the latest single from their forthcoming album, and it features quite a wealth of collaborators. On the musical side 'Get Out On The Dancefloor' sees the pair team up with Empire Of The Sun frontman Nick Littlemore, and