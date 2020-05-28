Justus – Time To Say Goodbye

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The Dutch music producer and DJ Justus has been amongst the top emerging artists for quite some time now. It seems like he is finally settling down and building a reputation for himself in the electronic music industry. After dropping an exciting track on Armada back in January, he has come up with another fascinating release called “Time To Say Goodbye,” out now via Spinnin’ records.

Rising through the ranks of the dance music scene around the Netherlands, he has been heavily inspired by Afrojack over the years, given that the Grammy-winning producer’s all-ages show at Ziggo Dome Amsterdam in 2014 pushed Justus to start pursuing a career as a DJ. Three years later came an awe-inspiring moment when Afrojack played one of Justus’ tracks in the same arena in 2017. Since then, he hasn’t taken a step back and before the outbreak of the pandemic, you could have found him touring across different countries and performing at some of the biggest festivals around Asia.

For this latest single, Justus decided to rework Andrea Bocelli’s voice behind the iconic song “Time To Say Goodbye.” By merging the heavenly vibe of the tune with progressive and tropical house sounds, he has certainly raised the bar high with this release that is set to trigger intense euphoria and it will certainly remind the listeners of the good times from the past.

Don’t forget to check it out here –

Image Credits – Justus (Official Press Photo)