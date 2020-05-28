Search

 

 

Justus Press Photo
Available Now, Featured, Genres, Releases, Tropical House

Justus – Time To Say Goodbye

By
28

The Dutch music producer and DJ Justus has been amongst the top emerging artists for quite some time now. It seems like he is finally settling down and building a reputation for himself in the electronic music industry. After dropping an exciting track on Armada back in January, he has come up with another fascinating release called “Time To Say Goodbye,” out now via Spinnin’ records.

Rising through the ranks of the dance music scene around the Netherlands, he has been heavily inspired by Afrojack over the years, given that the Grammy-winning producer’s all-ages show at Ziggo Dome Amsterdam in 2014 pushed Justus to start pursuing a career as a DJ. Three years later came an awe-inspiring moment when Afrojack played one of Justus’ tracks in the same arena in 2017. Since then, he hasn’t taken a step back and before the outbreak of the pandemic, you could have found him touring across different countries and performing at some of the biggest festivals around Asia.

For this latest single, Justus decided to rework Andrea Bocelli’s voice behind the iconic song “Time To Say Goodbye.” By merging the heavenly vibe of the tune with progressive and tropical house sounds, he has certainly raised the bar high with this release that is set to trigger intense euphoria and it will certainly remind the listeners of the good times from the past.

Don’t forget to check it out here –

Image Credits – Justus (Official Press Photo)





Tags:
0

20-year-old electronic music fan and a budding producer. Although I admire all genres equally, progressive house has always been on the top of my pecking order.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, all music festivals and parties have resorted to virtual methods of keeping fans engaged through live streams and sets. As the situation regarding the lockdown period is slowly easing up and countries are starting to re-open, an open-air club in Germany organized a socially distant party where everyone in the crowd was separated

Events, Featured

In some of the first good news for the music industry in months, Serbia's EXIT Festival, dubbed EXIT 2.0, is set to go ahead in late August. Usually taking place in July, the festival would see upwards of 200,000 people through its gates for the three day festival, but on request of Serbia's prime minister, Ana Brnabic, the festival has been

Featured, News

CamelPhat are to drop one of their most highly anticipated works later in the year, working tirelessly to release their debut album at the end of the (UK) summer. Following a hectic past few years for the hottest duo on the dance scene, Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala are set to release their debut album in September. Working together in