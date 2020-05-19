Kaskade performs over the Grand Canyon in breathtaking live stream

By Ryan Ford 2

From the Grand Canyon Sky Walk, Kaskade teamed up with Coca-Cola to provide us with an awe-inspiring set during a live stream on Thursday night.

Straight from North Arizona, Coca-Cola brought us a very special stream in collaboration with the Be App. 4,000 feet above the canyon floor, they introduced Kaskade to a makeshift stage atop the famous Sky Walk, a 10-foot wide bridge extending 70 feet over the lip of the mile-deep geologic wonder.

Arriving with some of his greatest hits and more, Ryan Raddon (Kaskade’s real name) played out a storming 2-hour set as the sun went down over one of America’s most famous landmarks. With a mesmerising backdrop behind him, he brought out some his finest originals such as “Disarm You” and “Eyes” before dropping some of the dazzling edits and mashups he has become so well known for. Amongst a load of other of his remixes, he provided a fitting end to the stream as he dropped his Kaskade x Lipless remix of “Only” from the enchanting vocalist Ry X. You can find the full track list for the set here.

The stream follows a number of unique performances that the 49 year-old has done in recent weeks, also playing from his Arkade headquarters and featuring on the line-up of Proximity’s Digital Mirage online festival.

If you missed Kaskade perform above the Grand Canyon in a very special stream for Coca-Cola the other night, you can watch the whole thing now, below!

Image Credit: Rukes