Micrashell
LA creative studio unveils Micrashell: virus-proof rave suits

Production Club, a Los Angeles based creative studio, has unveiled its blueprint for virus-proof personal protective equipment that people could use in clubs and festivals without social distancing. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the entertainment industry, this company has created a solution for the ravers and party-goers. Unveiled as ‘Micrashell‘, the virus-shielded suit offers state of the art technology.

According to the Production Club’s website, Micrashell will offer air filtration and breathing system based on worldwide standard regulations using N95 filters, wireless voice communication system based on physical proximity and orientation, controllable internal speaker system that allows you to listen to live music in 3 modes, and many more features. People would be able to communicate only with their group, people in your range, or people you accept in your contacts. This Black Mirror-Esque blueprint would take interaction and communication one step into the future.

Production Club is a big company in the entertainment industry. They provide lightning for world-renowned artists such as Martin Garrix, Skrillex, SOPHIE, and former group Jack Ü. This innovative suit is still in development, so we might not see it in action until the next pandemic (hopefully, we won’t). Make sure to check out the virus-proof PPE’s endless list of capabilities here, or check some of the images down below.

 

