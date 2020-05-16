Search

 

 

Phari
Available Now, Genres, Releases, Tech House

Phari – Every Single Day (ft. E-Lisa)

By
7

The emerging Italian record producer Phari has just dropped an impressive tech-house tune called “Every Single Day.” Out now on all platforms, this latest release proudly signifies his motto that urges all the musicians and producers out there to “be different”. Teaming up with E-Lisa for this intriguing record, the Udine based artist has certainly raised the bar high with this release that is set to delight a lot of techno and groove-house fans across the industry.

Inspired by the likes of some legendary artists like Eiffel65, Gabry Ponte, and Robert Miles, Phari (originally known as Steffano Fabbro) has been passionate about electronic music since his childhood. Starting out with his career as a DJ at the age of 16, he has certainly had a significant influence on the underground music scene in Italy. Mostly dominated by Tech-house sounds, his sets often showcase live electronics using synths.

Starting off his latest single with some characteristic tech-house hooks and rhythms, Phari soon introduces some tense and rigorous synth chords that add a whole new vibe to the track, which gets better and better when the ambient vocals enter the picture. Overall, Every Single Day is an extremely energetic track with this strong pulling power that makes the listener wanna go all out on the dance floor.

Don’t forget to check it out here

Image Credits – Phari (official press photo)







Tags:
0

20-year-old electronic music fan and a budding producer. Although I admire all genres equally, progressive house has always been on the top of my pecking order.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Future House, Genres

The French record producer and DJ Vaxxder has dropped his debut single called “Even if I Love You” that is set to excite a lot of future house lovers out there. Launched in January 2020, the project Vaxxder represents a melancholic artist who composes music based on different themes surrounding the feeling of love. This is clearly depicted in his

Available Now, Mixes, Releases

As fans will know, you can always count on current No.1 DJs of the world Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to bring the energy and fun no matter where they are in the world, or what setting. Their Garden Of Madness concept has, over the years, seen them take to the biggest clubs in Ibiza, Creamfields' iconic Steel Yard structure, Tomorrowland and much more. With unique

Available Now, Deep House, Genres, Releases

Releasing a track with a name many of us may find relatable right now under lockdown, UK house music masterminds Gorgon City have teamed up with the super talented Sofi Tukker for an addictive new vocal anthem "House Arrest". In a collaboration that sees American and English dance music styles combine, the two separate duo's have come together for the first