Reading & Leeds Festival 2020 officially cancelled

By Ellie Mullins 7

Festival and event cancellations are hardly the most breaking news right now, but its still upsetting and sad nonetheless. With the summer festival season pretty much being a write off for 2020, we’re seeing more cancellation announcements than lineup announcements right now, something that no one could have predicted would happen this year. The latest festival to follow suit and release an official cancellation statement is Reading & Leeds Festival in the UK.

Taking place at the end of August during bank holiday weekend each year, Reading & Leeds is one of the biggest UK events ever, being held in two massively populated cities in the north and south of England. Today though, they came forward to announce that the 2020 edition would not be taking place and would not be postponed for a later date in the year. Stating that they were monitoring the situation very closely, they deemed it impossible to go forward with this years festivities as it doesn’t look like Covid-19 will make it possible for any event to take place over this summer season.

Working closely with their ticketing partners, they will be in touch with all ticket holders and will provide information on how to process refunds as soon as possible. In addition to that, attendees can choose whether they want their refund or whether they want their ticket to be carried on to next years event free of charge. All of this information will become available soon in emails, so keep an eye out for that if you were one of the ticket holders.

With an excellent electronic lineup featuring the likes of Jauz, Wilkinson, Solardo, MK and more, it’s sad to see Reading & Leeds go, but the 2021 event will be well worth the wait. For the full statement, see below.

We're so sorry to announce that Reading and Leeds 2020 will no longer be taking place. Please read our full statement below. Keep safe and see you all next year ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/gsKMEzd0Cw — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) May 12, 2020

Image credit: Reading & Leeds