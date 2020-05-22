Search

 

 

Ultra Europe Cancelled
Ultra Europe 2020 has officially been cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic

Ultra Europe has been cancelled until July 2021 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept dangerously across the continent in recent months.

With no news for a while from the European festival giant, it seemed as if the 2020 edition may still have been scheduled to go ahead in recent weeks. However, like so many others this year, the time came for them to also concede to the coronavirus pandemic and cancel this years party over in Split, Croatia on health and safety grounds.

In a statement, Ultra kindly detailed the options for existing ticket holders: “Tickets will remain valid and will be honoured for use at the rescheduled festival. Alternatively, if you are unable to attend, you have the option to seek a refund.” You can find more information if this directly affects you here.

This year we were to see the likes of Nicky Romero, Galantis, DJ Snake and many more grace the sun-soaked stage at Park Mladeẑi across 3 days of dazzling live music. Hopefully we will see similar names on next years lineup when the festival is scheduled to return on the 9th, 10th and 11th of July 2021. In the meantime, the team at Ultra wish everyone the best of health until we are all united on the dance floor once more. Hopefully as it was cancelled this year, Ultra Europe can throw an even bigger party next year.

