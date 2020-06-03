Amsterdam music collective presents the No Art Hotel experience

By Barbara Potrc 11

The worldwide Coronavirus pandemic has really changed our lives in the past few months, next to the health emergency it has especially hurt our social lives and the worldwide economy. The event industry was forced to cancel all of the events in the foreseeable future due to social distancing, which is one of the crucial guidelines that we need to follow while fighting the Coronavirus. A lot of event management companies have given their own creative take on the “coronavirus” festivals and brought us amazing livestreams, drive in/through festivals and social distancing parties. Now, the Dutch music collective, No Art will be one of the first organisers to take this whole thing to another level. They are preparing for an experience like no other in the heart of the Netherlands – Amsterdam.

On 20th of June, the music collective will be organising a combination of music, art, and fine dining, called the No Art Hotel. It will take place in one of the biggest gems of Amsterdam – A’DAM Toren and the Sir Adam Hotel. Due to the health regulations there will be only 120 attendees. And what can you expect to experience at the locations? At A’DAM Toren you will be able to enjoy a three hour dinner show experience, including a three course dinner and a bottle of wine to start off the night. After dinner you will be entertained some more at the A’DAM Toren or at the Sir Adam Hotel, with two more hours filled with special surprises. Live art performances and the official No Art lineup are going to be announced soon. At the Sir Adam Hotel, a livestream will take place directly from the Loft, which will be linked to each of the private rooms, equipped with high quality sound system. Next to that there will be a Lipton Ice Tea area on the second floor of the Hotel, with a maximum capacity of 30 people – so very limited. Of course there will be more surprises throughout the night. Additionally the guests of the hotel can connect through a Zoom call and party together, while they enjoy the late night snacks and drinks from their minibars. Lastly you will also get breakfast in bed and late checkout, so you won’t have to rush anywhere after the party is done.

Because the capacity is super limited, it is absolutely necessary to pre-register. You can do it on their webpage, where you can also check out the rooms that they’re offering. Due to the high demand and limited amount of people that can attend the tickets will be distributed as a lottery system. Make sure to register on time and get a chance to join the fun in Amsterdam at the end of this month.

Photo credit: Sir Adam Hotels