Search

 

 

Armin van Buuren Armada Music
Available Now, Bass House, Commercial, Deep House, Electro, Electro House, Future House, Genres, House, Releases, Trance, Tropical House

Armada Music has finally released its official album ‘Armada Unites’

By
23

Living up to the expectations from the previous individual chapters and various Twitch live streams, the iconic record label Armada Music has stepped up to make a statement with its latest album release called “Armada Unites.” Aimed at boosting our morale during these tough times, the massive 26-track long LP signifies the limitless possibilities when we all stand united and set our differences aside.

To celebrate the release of “Armada Unites,” the label also hosted a two-hour album showcase from its radio studio at the headquarters in Amsterdam, that featured a recap of all previous” Armada Unites” live streams apart from highlighting the album’s most empowering records.

For the sake of this album, top-notch artists including Armin van Buuren, Maor Levi, AVIRA, and Dave Winnel, and W1NKO (winning act of the Armada Unites demo competition) have flaunted their skills through awe-inspiring records ranging across various genres. Out of all the releases, the ones that instantly caught my attention were Say Something (Acoustic Version), Simpansi (Tensnake), and Into the Sun (Maor Levi Remix). Through the diversity of this LP, lovers of all genres are set to treated with delightful additions for their respective playlists.

Don’t forget to check out the complete album here –

Image Credit: Rukes.com





Tags: ,
0

20-year-old electronic music fan and a budding producer. Although I admire all genres equally, progressive house has always been on the top of my pecking order.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

Italian trio MEDUZA have unleashed a brand new remix of the classic track from Lifelike & Kris Menace 'Discopolis 2.0'. This amazing edit is out now via Armada Music. The catchy tune was originally released in 2005 and later re-released and renamed to 'Discopolis 2.0' in 2015 with great success. The song broke-through the UK's Top 100 singles chart and rapidly sold

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

English DJ and Ibiza-based producer Tom Staar has released a brand new remix for Ferry Corsten's long-time classic track 'Punk' via Armada Music. The original song from the early 2000s has received a massive upgrade while keeping the originality that made this song so popular over the years. While making a remix of a classic song, that was put out exactly

Available Now, Genres, Progressive, Releases

The year is 2020 and despite the current situation caused by COVID-19, the electronic music scene industry is undoubtedly consolidated worldwide with great artists and virtual events around the world. One of the biggest pioneers of this is the legendary Dutch DJ and producer Ferry Corsten, who released this week his newest single ‘Tomorrow’ via the renowned Armada Music. Whether as Ferry