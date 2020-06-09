Avicii Experience set to open in Stockholm in 2021

By Barbara Potrc 5

Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii has definitely shaped the electronic dance music culture to how we know it today. Throughout his short life he managed to influence millions of people from all around the world, with his euphoric electronic sound, amazing energy and emotional lyrics that will stay among us forever. Two years after his tragic death news about a special Avicii Experience just dropped. A tribute museum will be opening up to fans and public in Stockholm, Sweden, next year. One of the greatest electronic artists of the new age will forever be remembered with the help of an intense emotional tribute in his home town.

Visitors of the Avicii Experience will be able to follow Tim’s journey from a young, music enthusiast, to a celebrated superstar DJ and producer. You will be able to see his boyhood room, where it all started and up until huge Los Angeles studio where he created some of the biggest hits. The museum will feature special memorabilia, never before seen photos and video and much more, including some unreleased music as well. Here is what Per Sundin, CEO of Pophouse Entertainment Group and co-founder of Avicii Experience says about Tim:

“Avicii left behind a legacy of transforming modern dance music and pioneering a revolution of the EDM scene that spread across multiple genres, leading him to become one of the most influential producers, performers and songwriters of our time,”

At the Avicii Experience fans will be able to get a better insight into the creative process and the many collaborations that he had throughout his career. The legendary disco hit-maker Nile Rodgers, who also closely collaborated with Tim says:

“Avicii has quite rightly been celebrated as one of the greatest DJ’s of all time and as an important artist who made massively successful records but what I will remember the most is that Tim was one of the finest songwriters I ever worked with. We could work together for 24 hours a day and his melodic ideas would never stop coming. He was a melodic beast who has not as yet had the recognition he deserves for his extraordinary talent. Tim, I love and miss you my friend!”

The museum will be a part of SPACE, a new and unique concept, which combines gaming, music and content creation, the fundamental ingredients of digital culture, all under one roof. SPACE aims to provide a safe and interactive environment for creative people, enabling them to connect, collaborate and establish new communities. The place will consist of an arena, a gaming center, production studios for aspiring musicians, restaurants, cafes and a gym. It is set to open in 2021 at Sergels torg in Stockholm’s city center.

Of course some part of the revenue of the Avicii Experience will be donated towards the Tim Bergling Foundation, which advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency and promotes removing the stigma attached to the discussion of mental health issues. Additionally, the foundation support non-profit organisations that address issues for which Tim had a passion such as climate change, preservation of endangered species, global hunger, and more.

Photo Credits: Sean Eriksson